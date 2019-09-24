«

Westwood Soccer Season Comes to a Close in Conference Tournament

Ocean Sanfilippo of WMS soccer

The Westwood soccer team traveled to Fayetteville to take on the Lady Tigers in the quarterfinal round of the CTSC Tournament.  The Lady Rockets saw their season come to a close on Tuesday as they fell 2 nil in a hard fought contest.

After fighting to a scoreless tie in the first half, Westwood saw the Lady Tigers add a pair of goals in the final 15 minutes to grab the win.  The Lady Rockets missed on a scoring chance by Ocean Sanfilipo after struggling to get off shots in their last few games.  “Our girls fought hard” said Lady Rocket coach Donna Burdine.