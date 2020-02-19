Westwood Soccer Scrimmage Moved to Wednesday

The Westwood soccer team’s Tuesday scrimmage at home against South Franklin was postponed due to wet field conditions at Dyer-Bouldin Field. The match will be made up on Wednesday in Winchester beginning at 4:30 PM. The match is set to be played behind the football field at the site of the former Franklin County High School off Dinah Shore Boulevard.
The Rockets open the regular season on Thursday, February 27th when Westwood plays host to North Franklin. That match will get underway at 5 PM and it is the opening broadcast in the Thunder Radio Spring Sports coverage calendar. And, as always is the case with spring sports, when weather forces cancellations and postponements, Thunder Radio will keep you updated on that as well. For more than complete prep sports coverage, remember, nobody does sports like Thunder Radio!