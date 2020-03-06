Westwood Soccer Rallies for Conference Win on Friday Night

The Westwood soccer team played host to Liberty on Friday night at Dyer-Bouldin Field. In their 1st conference match of the year, the Rockets needed the full 60 minutes against the defending conference champs. The Rockets got two goals in the 2nd half to grab a 2 to 1 win.
The visiting Patriots scored in the 1st minute as the Rockets turned the ball over deep in their defensive end. Liberty’s defense fended off 11 first half shots to hold a 1 nil lead at the half. In the 2nd half, Westwood got a goal from Izick Sierra in the 37th minute to level the score at 1. Nico Sanfilippo had the assist on the Sierra goal to set in motion a physical and frantic final 23 minutes. Junior Petatan notched the game winner in the 50th minute off an assist from Sierra to lift the Rockets to 4 and 0 on the year. Westwood outshot Liberty 24 to 4 in the match as Westwood held the advantage in time of possession. Westwood also had 8 corner kicks to none for the Patriots. Rockets keeper Elijah McCoy finished with 3 saves between the pipes.
Westwood will return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Bell Buckle to for a makeup game with Webb. Kick-off is set for 5:45 PM.