Westwood Soccer Grabs Season Opening Win on Wednesday

The Westwood soccer opened the season on Wednesday as they traveled to Winchester for a matchup with South Franklin. The Rockets dominated the match possessing the ball for 42 of the 60 minutes. In the end, 5 different players scored for Westwood as they came home with a 7 to 0 win.
The Rockets got off to a fast start as Isaac Simmons scored in the 9th minute off an assist from Izick Sierra. Torrin VanZanbergen netted a goal 3 minutes later off an assist from Nico Sanfilippo. Elias Ramon added a goal before intermission after Sierra provided his 2nd assist to give Westwood a 3 to 0 halftime lead. After intermission, Caleb Cargile, Simmons, William Rogers and Ramon all added 2nd half goals. Sierra assisted on all 4 goals in the second half. Elijah McCoy stopped both shots that the he faced in goal.
The Rockets will be back in action on Friday when they host their home opener. Westwood will take on White County beginning at 6 PM at Dyer-Bouldin Field. Westwood will be back at home on Thursday, February 27th when they play host to North Franklin. That match will get underway at 5 PM and it is the opening broadcast in the Thunder Radio Spring Sports coverage calendar. And, as always is the case with spring sports, when weather forces cancellations and postponements, Thunder Radio will keep you updated on that as well. For more than complete prep sports coverage, remember, nobody does sports like Thunder Radio!