Westwood Soccer Falls to Community

Despite turning away 17 stops, the Westwood soccer team could not put up with the offensive production on Community on Monday night. In a game at Community’s Unionville campus, the Lady Rockets trailed 1 nil at the half. In the 2nd half, Leonor Rivera-Moreno scored for Westwood but Community added 4 second half goals to get the 5 to 1 win over the Lady Rockets.
Hollanne Willoughby had 10 saves in net in the 1st half and 7 more in the 2nd half as she faced more than 20 shots in the match. The Lady Rockets will close out the regular season on Tuesday when they welcome Huntland to Dyer-Bouldin Field. Opening kick is set for 5:30 PM.