Westwood Soccer Falls To Cascade in Rain-Shortened Match

The Westwood soccer team welcomed Cascade to Dyer-Bouldin Field on Thursday. In a match you heard here on Thunder Radio, the young Lady Rockets team was looking to pull an upset on the bigger and more experienced Cascade team. The visiting Lady Champions had too much going in their favor as they left Manchester with a 2 to 0 win in a game shortened due to weather.
Although dominating time of possession throughout the first half, Cascade was only able to post a pair of goals. Outshooting Westwood 15 to 0 in the first half, Cascade got goals in the 3rd and 15th minutes. Lady Rocket keeper Hollanne Willoughby had 12 first half saves to keep Westwood in the contest. As the second half began, a renewed Lady Rocket team pushed the attack getting a pair of shots off in the first 10 minutes before a lightning delay sent the teams headed for cover. The officials decided to not resume the game after a 30 minute delay due to rain and lightning.
The Lady Rockets are back in action on Tuesday when they welcome Fayetteville to Dyer-Bouldin Field. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Opening kick is set for 5:30 PM. We will begin live coverage with the pregame show at 5:20.
Download the broadcast at: https://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/