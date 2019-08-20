Westwood Soccer Falls in Season Opener

The Westwood soccer team opened their season on Tuesday as they welcomed St. Andrews-Sewanee to Dyer-Bouldin Field. The young Lady Rockets “played hard and learned lots” said head coach Donna Burdine, but it was not enough to capture a win. Westwood fell by a final score of 3 to 0.
The Lady Rockets are back in action on Thursday when they welcome Cascade to Dyer-Bouldin Field. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Opening kick is set for 5:30 PM. We will begin live coverage with the pregame show at 5:20.