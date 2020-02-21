Westwood Soccer Dominates White County in Home Opener

The Westwood soccer team hosted their home opener on Friday as they welcomed White County to Dyer-Bouldin Field. The Rocket defense held the visiting Warriors without a shot on frame in the non-conference friendly. Westwood got goals from 6 different players as they rolled to the 9 to 0 win.
Joel Barrera got the scorefest started early as he potted a goal 30 seconds into the match off an assist from Aiden Smith. Smith added his own goal in the 6th minute as Barrera provided the helper. Nico Sanfilippo added a goal in the 8th minute off a feed from Caleb Cargile to put Westwood up 3 nil. Izick Sierra added a hat trick with 3 goals before the half. Sierra got assists from CyBrody Dyer, Sanfilippo and Joan James.
Barrera started the 2nd half with a goal in the 35th minute as James provided his second assist. James added a goal in the 40th minute as Alexander Petaton provided the assist before Junior Petaton ended the game via the Mercy Rule with Westwood’s 9th goal in the 45th off an assist from Smith.
The Rockets return to action on Thursday when Westwood plays host to North Franklin. That match will get underway at 5 PM.