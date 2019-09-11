Westwood Soccer Captures Draw on the Road at Liberty

Hitting the road for the first time this season, the Westwood soccer traveled to Shelbyville on Tuesday to visit Liberty. Showing improvement in each successive match, the Lady Rockets settled for a draw in a match shortened due to severe weather.
Both Liberty and Westwood scored 1st half goals before the game was ended early due to weather in the area. Leonor Rivera had Westwood’s goal.
Westwood will return to Bedford County on Thursday as they visit Unionville to take on Community. That match will kick off at 4 PM.