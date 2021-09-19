Westwood soccer caps regular season 7-1

Westwood’s Lady Rocket soccer team put the finishing touches on a 7-1 regular season with a 5-1 win over Fayetteville City Friday night.
Westwood got a pair of goals from Bailey Barsenas, and one goal apiece from Carmen Barrett, Keira McInturff and Lexxi VanZandbergen. Hallie Watson had an assist.
Keeper Anna Rutowski had 3 saves in goal.
Westwood will get a week off before the conference tournament begins. Westwood will play at home at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 against an opponent to be determined.