Westwood soccer blows past Webb in tournament semi-finals

Westwood’s Rocket soccer team beat the brakes off of Webb in the conference tournament semi-finals Thursday at Dyer Bouldin Field.
The Rockets got goals from six different players and mercy-ruled Webb 9-0 in a 31 minute game that was stopped after the Rockets scored one minute into the second half. – a match you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Peoples Bank & Trust Hometown Sports Series.
Westwood picked up goals from Will Rogers, Alex Dewolfe, Juanes Barrera (2), Torin VanZandbergen (2), Joel Barrera and Alexander Petatan (2).
Westwood will play in the conference championship at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 30.