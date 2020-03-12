Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Westwood Soccer Blanks Cascade on Thursday

Torin Van Zandbergen of Westwood soccer

The Westwood Middle School soccer team traveled to Wartrace on Thursday taking on conference foe Cascade.  The Rockets netted 3 goals in the 2nd half to claim a 4 to 0 win.

Caleb Cargile scored on an assist in the first half from Torin Van Zandbergen.  In the 2nd half, Izick Sierra made it 2 to 0 when he pushed a deflected corner kick past the Cascade keeper.  Westwood tacked on a pair of late goals as Junior Petatan scored the 3rd goal off a feed from Izick Sierra.  Elijah McCoy added an unassisted goal to close out the scoring. 

Westwood will host a home match on Tuesday as they welcome Middle Tennessee Christian School to Dyer-Bouldin Field.  Opening kick is set for 5:30 PM. 