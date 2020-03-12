Westwood Soccer Blanks Cascade on Thursday

The Westwood Middle School soccer team traveled to Wartrace on Thursday taking on conference foe Cascade. The Rockets netted 3 goals in the 2nd half to claim a 4 to 0 win.
Caleb Cargile scored on an assist in the first half from Torin Van Zandbergen. In the 2nd half, Izick Sierra made it 2 to 0 when he pushed a deflected corner kick past the Cascade keeper. Westwood tacked on a pair of late goals as Junior Petatan scored the 3rd goal off a feed from Izick Sierra. Elijah McCoy added an unassisted goal to close out the scoring.
Westwood will host a home match on Tuesday as they welcome Middle Tennessee Christian School to Dyer-Bouldin Field. Opening kick is set for 5:30 PM.