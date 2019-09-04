Westwood Soccer Battles Fayetteville on Wednesday Night

In a match originally scheduled for August 27th, the Westwood soccer team welcomed Fayetteville to Dyer-Bouldin Field on Wednesday night. The young and improving Lady Rockets gave their best effort of the season but fell to a strong Lady Tigers team. Fayetteville defeated Westwood 7 to 2.
Lillian Call had a first half goal for the Lady Rockets. Leonor Moreno-Rivera scored on a penalty kick in the second half. The Lady Rockets will return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Shelbyville. Westwood will take on Liberty in the conference matchup. Opening kick is set for 4:30 PM.