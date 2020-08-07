Westwood Rockets set football schedule for 2020

Westwood Middle School has released its football schedule for 2020.

The Rockets will host their annual Blue-White intra-squad game at 7 p.m. Aug. 13. After that the Rockets will open the season at home at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 against Fayetteville.

The Rockets have a seven game schedule and are attempting to finalize an eighth game. See the full schedule here:

Aug. 13Blue/White GameHome7:00
Aug. 20FayettevilleHome6:30
Aug. 27CommunityHome6:30
Sept. 3ForrestAway6:30
Sept. 10EaglevilleHome6:30
* Sept.15MTCSHome6:30
Sept. 17Cannon CountyAway6:30
* Sept. 24(Possibly @ Grundy Co.)Away6:30
Oct.1CascadeAway6:30
Oct. 8D.R.V.C. ChampionshipTBD6:30