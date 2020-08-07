Westwood Rockets set football schedule for 2020

Westwood Middle School has released its football schedule for 2020.
The Rockets will host their annual Blue-White intra-squad game at 7 p.m. Aug. 13. After that the Rockets will open the season at home at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 against Fayetteville.
The Rockets have a seven game schedule and are attempting to finalize an eighth game. See the full schedule here:
|Aug. 13
|Blue/White Game
|Home
|7:00
|Aug. 20
|Fayetteville
|Home
|6:30
|Aug. 27
|Community
|Home
|6:30
|Sept. 3
|Forrest
|Away
|6:30
|Sept. 10
|Eagleville
|Home
|6:30
|* Sept.15
|MTCS
|Home
|6:30
|Sept. 17
|Cannon County
|Away
|6:30
|* Sept. 24
|(Possibly @ Grundy Co.)
|Away
|6:30
|Oct.1
|Cascade
|Away
|6:30
|Oct. 8
|D.R.V.C. Championship
|TBD
|6:30