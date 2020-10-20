Westwood Rocket sixth graders blow past West Tullahoma

The Westwood Rocket Sixth Grade basketball team picked up a solid 39-20 win over West Tullahoma Monday night.
Kayson Lowery led the way for the Rockets with 10 points, followed by Matthew White with 8. Also scoring for the Rockets were Elijah Vernon with 5 points, Carter Bell, Aiden Walker and Keller Hatfield all with four, and Gabriel Hambly with two points.
The varsity Westwood Rockets and Lady Rockets will be at home Thursday, Oct. 22 to host Cascade. Thunder Radio will be on hand to broadcast those games as part of the Mid Tenn Turf Hometown Sports Series on Thunder Radio.
It will be the first winter sports hometown sports series broadcast of the season. Courtney Steere will handle the play-by-play.