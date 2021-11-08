Westwood picks up road sweep of Thurman-Francis

Westwood basketball went on the road and took care of business Monday night, picking up girls and boys wins over Thurman Francis.
The Lady Rockets got double-digit performances from Jules Ferrell (14) and Audri Patton (13) in a 56-10 win. Reece Finch pitched in 9 points.
In total, 10 different Lady Rockets were able to crack the scorebook in the win. Anna Reed scored 6, Bella VanZandbergen 3, Maddie Meacham, Ziya Dillard, CeCe Burgess all scored 2 and Jazz Fells and Bailey Barsenas each scored 1.
The Lady Rockets improve to 4-0 win the win (7-0 including the World Tournament at Forrest). They travel to North Tuesday.
Rockets get 16 from Lowery in win
Westwood’s boys followed up the girls with a 16 point performance by Kaysen Lowery and a 53-42 win.
Lane Fann added 12 for the Rockets – including a pair of 3-pointers – and Davis McKenzie pitched in 9. Matt Moore also added 9 points from the post and Will Rogers 4.
Westwood improves to 2-3 with the win.