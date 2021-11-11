Westwood picks up conference sweep over Cascade

Audri Patton and Reece Finch scored double figures and Westwood thumped visiting Cascade Thursday night – 48-28.
Westwood led 35-15 at the break and never looked back in a win that improved the Lady Rockets to 9-0 on the season, and also keeps them perfect in conference play.
Eighth grader Audri Patton scored 16 in the win for Westwood – including a pair of 3-pointers in a 19-point second quarter for WMS. Finch scored 13 – also hitting a pair of 3-balls in the first half. Jules Ferrell scored 8 – all in the first quarter to get Westwood off to a quick start.
Six different Lady Rockets got into the scorebook on the night.
Westwood will travel to Eagleville for a conference game on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Rockets roll, remain unbeaten in conference play
Davis McKenzie hit a pair of 3 pointers in the first half and dropped 3 field goals in the fourth quarter to lead the Westwood Rocket offensive attack in a 54-44 win over Cascade Thursday night.
A 15-point fourth quarter helped Westwood keep distance from the Champions. The win improves Westwood to 3-5 overall – but a perfect 3-0 in conference play.
Rocket Kaysen Lowery also had a big fourth quarter – scoring six of his 13 points in the final period. Blake Cummings added 7 points, Matt Moore 5, Will Rogers 4, Matthew White 3, Kane Dixon 2 and Lane Fann 2.
Both games were broadcast live on Thunder Radio.