Westwood picks up conference sweep of Community

Westwood took care of business in a big way Thursday night at Joel Vinson Gymnasium. The Rockets and Lady Rockets swept Community to open conference play – a pair of games you heard live on Thunder Radio.
Lady Rockets 56, Community Viqueens 21
Audri Patton and Reece Finch turned in double-digit performances and six Lady Rockets scored points on their way to a 56-21 blowout win over Community.
Patton piled up 18 in the win, followed closely by Finch with 18. Jules Ferrell pitched in 9 points, Anna Reed 5, Maddie Meacham 4 and CeCe Burgess had a point.
WMS was 5-of-8 at the free throw line and remains unbeaten on the season: 3-0 (6-0 if you count the World Tournament to open the season in Chapel Hill).
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO AS PART OF THE CAPSTAR BANK HOMETOWN SPROTS SERIES. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE REPLAY.
Rockets 59, Community Vikings 26
Westwood’s Rockets have been so close to breaking through this year – they finally made it happen Thursday, dropping Community 59-26 in Manchester for their first win on the season.
Kaysen Lowery lit up the scoreboard with a 21 point performance to pace the Rockets.
Blake Cummings and Matthew White were also in double digits for the Rockets, with 10 points apiece. Will Rogers added 9 points for WMS.
Westwood limited turnovers to only 7 and finished 7-of-11 at the charity stripe.
The win moves the Rockets to 1-2 on the year.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE REPLAY.