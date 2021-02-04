Westwood names Shala Ferrell as head girls basketball coach

Westwood Middle School’s Lady Rocket basketball program has its new head basketball coach.
And it’s a familiar face.
Shala Ferrell, who spent last season as an assistant with the Lady Rockets and the sixth grade team head coach, will now take over the program.
Ferrell takes over for Angela Houck, who resigned last month after 14 years leading the WMS basketball program.
Ferrell brings experience with her – as an assistant with the Westwood program, running an AAU Travel Program for the past five years and as a high school assistant at Grundy County High School.
She said she is excited for the future of the Lady Rocket program with excellent, young players in the program.
Ferrell also said that she plans to work closely with CHS head girls coach Joe Pat Cope.