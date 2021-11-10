Westwood Middle splits on the road at North Franklin

The wins keep coming for the Westwood Middle Lady Rockets.
WMS went on the road Tuesday and picked up a 42-35 win over North Middle School – the win completes the season sweep of the Gatorettes for Westwood.
Reece Finch turned in a stellar performance for the Lady Rockets – leading the team with 16 points. She managed to knock down a 3-pointer and was 7-of-9 at the free-throw line. Jules Ferrell And Audri Patton added 8 points apiece for Westwood. Ziya Dillard and Anna Reed pitched in 5.
The Lady Rockets improve to 5-0 win the win (8-0 including the World Tournament at Forrest). They will host Cascade Thursday – tip at 6 p.m. and you can hear it live on Thunder Radio as part of the Ben Lomand Connect / Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series.
Rockets fall to Gators for 2nd time
Westwood trailed by only 2 points at halftime, but an 18-point North 3rd quarter doomed the Rockets in a 50-40 loss on the road Tuesday night.
Davis McKenzie led the Rocket offense with 11 points, including 3-of-4 at the free-throw line. Kaysen Lowery added 10, Lane Fann 8, Matt Moore 6, Blake Cummings 4 and Will Rogers 1.
Westwood falls to 2-4 on the season with the loss. The Rockets will return home Thursday to host Cascade.