Westwood Middle School Volleyball Sets Tryout Dates

The Lady Rocket volleyball team has set the tryout dates for their 2020 season. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the tryouts will be held follow the required social distancing restrictions. To sign-up for tryouts, please email coach Laura Freeze at lfreeze@k12mcs.net She wil sending a google form to those that request one. Once the date closes for the form to be submitted, I will send out a time and date for your tryout.
Things to do:
- Email Mrs. Freeze at lfreeze@k12mcs.net
- She will send you a google form to complete.
- She will send you a day and time for your tryout.
- Show up for your designated day and time.
Tryout dates will be Tuesday, June 2nd thru Thursday, June 4th. The times will be announced in separate small groups. Players should wear gym shorts, tee-shirt, and tennis shoes. Knee pads are not required at this time. The locker room will be closed, please come dressed and ready to go! Final team roster will be posted by 2:30 pm on Thursday, June 4.
Parent Meeting:
There will be a mandatory parent meeting determined closer to tryout dates. It will be done by Google Meet for parents of girls selected for the team. At least one adult representative must be present. We will discuss practices, sponsorships, uniform gear, and booster club.