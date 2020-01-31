Westwood Lady Rocket Hosts Basketball Banquet

The Westwood Lady Rocket basketball team celebrated one of the most successful seasons ever on Thursday night with their annual awards banquet. Honored with individual awards were: Leonor Moreno – Joel Vinson Award. Princess Penaloza – MVP. Kailee Rossman – Leadership Award. Allie Sullivan – Defensive Award. Bryleigh Gray – Heart and Hustle Award. Remi Benjamin – Rebounding Award.
After completing the 2019-2020 season unbeaten, the Westwood Lady Rocket basketball team will be featured on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about their conference championship. The Lady Rockets finished the year with a 17 and 0 record which included 3 wins in the Morrison Preseason Tournament, 12 straight conference wins and a pair of wins in the postseason conference tournament. The Lady Rockets are coached by Anglea Houck and Tanessa Buchanan.
Also featured on Saturday’s Coach Show will be Coffee County CHS basketball coach Micah Williams and Coffee County CHS Track coach Nathan Wanuch. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast each Saturday morning from 10 to 11 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show, in its 6th year, is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.