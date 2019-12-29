Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Westwood Lady Eagle Basketball Team Wins Tournament Championship on Sunday

Westwood Lady Eagle basketball team after their 1st place finish in the Motlow Shootout on Sunday

The Westwood Lady Eagles basketball team fought and clawed their way on Sunday to the tournament title of the Motlow Shootout.  The Lady Eagles capped off a 3 and 0 week with a win over Decherd in the finals.  Westwood captured the title with a 21 to 10 win.

The Lady Eagles were cold early in the title game getting a pair of free throws to take a 2 to 0 lead after 3 minutes.  After the Lady Allstars of Decherd tied the game, Jules Ferrell hit a running jumper on the baseline and was fouled.  After sinking the ensuing foul shot, Westwood dominated the remainder of the half taking a 10 to 2 lead into intermission.  Westwood held Decherd to a pair of free throws for the first 16 minutes of the 2nd half to build a 17 to 4 lead and put the game away. 

Ferrell led Westwood in scoring as she had 15 points.  Reece Finch and Paisley Dyer each added 3 points for the Lady Eagles.  Westwood finishes the season with a record of 13 and 0. 