Westwood hoops season ends with losses at Webb Tournament

Westwood Middle School’s boys and girls basketball seasons came to a close over the weekend at the Webb Tournament.
For the Lady Rockets, their season closed with a 41-15 loss to Oakland Middle School and a 40-38 loss to Franklin Road Christian School.
Lady Rocket sixth grader Jules Ferrell paced Westwood with 17 in the loss to FRC. Kadience Medley and Riley Clark each added six, Reese Finch 3 and Keena Seivers, Audri Patton and Emily Holmes all pitched in 2 points.
Meanwhile, the Rocket boys fell to Providence Christian on Friday and Oakland Middle School on Saturday.
Against Oakland, Westwood struggled to get any offensive Rhythm, finishing with just 14 points. Caiden Warren finished with 5 points and Brayden Trail also had 5.
Against Providence Christian, Jayden Carter and Caiden Warren each scored 5 points. The Rockets finish the season with a 9-12 record.