Westwood golf wins big Monday; CMS falls to Tullahoma

Westwood Middle School’s golf team took care of business Monday, dropping Fayetteville 11.5 to 0.5 Monday afternoon at WillowBrook Golf Course.
The team of Jack Stowe and Leah Kate Sullivan each picked up 3 flags; Jaxon Philips and Amelia Thomas picked up 3 flags; Thompson Lowe, Ziya Dillard and Peyton Evans earned 2.5 flags; Landon Collins, Meagan McKenzie and Colin Bryant picked up 3 flags.
Meanwhile, Coffee Middle School golf dropped golf match 11.5 to 0.5 to Tullahoma Monday afternoon at WillowBrook Golf Course.
Tallan Crosslin was the lone Raider player to pick up any points, getting a half of a flag.
Middle school golf scoring is based on flags. The player that wins the most holes out of a 3-hole grouping is awarded a flag.