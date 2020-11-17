Westwood gets Monday sweep over Cascade

Westwood’s Rockets and Lady Rockets both came away with wins over Cascade Monday night.
The Lady Rockets used a strong defensive performance and picked up 8 points from Rylee Clark to drop the Lady Champions 26-23.
Also putting points on the board for the Lady Rockets were Jules Ferrell with 7, Audri Patton 5, Kadience Medley 3, Emily Holmes 2 and Reece Finch added a point.
Meanwhile, the Westwood Rocket boys used 10 first quarter points from Jayden Carter to jump in from of the Champions 21-7 and cruise to a 52-41 win. The Rockets held a 50-25 lead after three quarters.
Carter finished with a game high 21 points on the night. Blake Cummings added 13 for the Rockets.
Also picking up points for Westwood were Jaiden Warren with 6, Dylen Trail 5, Blake Hillis 3, Cayden Trail 2 and Caiden Warren 2.