Westwood football, soccer teams pick up shutout wins Tuesday

Westwood Middle School dominated on the field Monday night.
In a game that was postponed from last week, the Rocket football team continued its dominating work with a 32-0 shutout over Community on a rainy evening at Dyer-Bouldin Field.
Westwood has outscored its opponents 90-14 through three games this season. The Rockets will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 when they travel to Forrest.
Meanwhile, the Lady Rocket soccer team picked up a 2-0 shutout win in a shortened game at MTCS on Monday. Soraida Barrera found the back of the net twice to put WMS up 2-0 before lightning delayed and eventually shortened the match.