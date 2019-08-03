Westwood Football “Scoops” Up Tie in Friday Jamboree

After seeing Eagleville score on the first play from scrimmage, the Westwood Rockets fell behind 6 to 0 on Friday night. Competing in the Cascade Jamboree in Wartrace, Chad Dyer’s Rocket offense moved the ball effectively in the 30 minute contest, but the defense provided the highlight of the night. Jayden Carter scooped up a fumble and returned it 60 yards to earn 6 to 6 tie with the Eagles.
Five offensive penalties hampered an effective offensive performance for Westwood. “A lot of silly mistakes, but nothing we can’t clean up” said Dyer following the game. The Rockets did not commit a turnover in the contest. Carter led the offense in yardage to go along with his “scoop and score.”
The Rockets open the season on Thursday when they travel to Woodbury to take on Cannon County. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Opening kick on Thursday is set for 6:30 PM. Our live broadcast will begin at 6:20 with the pregame show.