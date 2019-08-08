Westwood Football Opens Season with Impressive Win at Cannon County

The Westwood Middle School football team opened their 2019 season on Thursday night in Woodbury taking on Cannon County. The Rockets scored touchdowns on their 3 possessions to get the season off on a winning note. Westwood outlasted the Lions 22 to 6.
After taking the opening kickoff, the Rockets capped off a 3 play, 60 yard drive with a 40 yard touchdown run by Jayden Carter. Carter ran for the 2 point conversion to take an 8 to 0 lead. Westwood forced a fumble on Cannon County’s 1st drive and capped off their 2nd drive with a 6 yard touchdown run by Brayden Dixon. Carter added a 3rd touchdown on a 51 yard touchdown run late in the 2nd quarter and Dixon added the PAT to take a 22 to 0 lead. Cannon County added a touchdown just before the half to make the score at intermission 22 to 6.
Westwood’s ball control offense had a 13 play drive taking 10 minutes off the clock as neither team found the endzone. Westwood finished the game with 306 yards of total offense. Carter finished with 223 yards rushing on 11 carries. Dixon added 53 yards and Izick Sierra carried the ball 5 times for 48 yards.
The Rockets are back in action on Thursday in their 2019 home opener. The Rockets will take on Eagleville at Dyer-Bouldin Field. Kickoff is set for 6:30 PM.
Download the broadcast at: https://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/