Westwood Football Names 35th Brian Gregory Award Winner

The Westwood Middle School football team hosted their annual football awards banquet on Tuesday night. The highlight of the evening is the awarding of the Brian Gregory Memorial Award. 2019 is the 35th year of the award that was established in 1985 to honor the most outstanding student/athlete on the Rocket football team.
Brian was a former Westwood, and Manchester Central, football player who died in a tragic farming accident while in high school. The 2019 recipient selected was Izick Sierra who played fullback and linebacker for the Rockets as well as handling the kicking duties.