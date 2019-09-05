Westwood Football Gets Big Win at Community

Hitting the road on Thursday night, the Westwood football team traveled to Unionville to take on Community. The Rockets got their 2nd road win of the year in a 22 to 10 victory of the Vikings.
Westwood jumped out to an early lead on a 60 yard TD run on the first play of the game. After missing the 2 point conversion, the Rockets led 6 to 0. Brayden Dixon added a 2nd touchdown in the 1st quarter and after converting the 2 point conversion, Westwood led 14 to 0. The Rockets tacked on a 3rd touchdown in the 2nd quarter as Carter scored his 2nd touchdown of the game. Izick Sierra added the 2 point conversion to give Westwood a 22 to 0 lead at the half.
Community scored a touchdown on a trick play in the 2nd half and Westwood took a safety to get out of bad field position in the 4th quarter and preserve the win. Defensively, Sierra was the driving force behind the Rocket win as he led Westwood in tackles from his linebacker position.
Westwood is back at home on Thursday night when they play host to Cascade. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you that broadcast as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Opening kick is set for 6:30 PM. Coach Chad Dyer will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the win. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast each Saturday morning at 10 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live exclusively on Thunder Radio.