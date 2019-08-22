Westwood Football Falls in Road Game at Forrest

The Westwood Middle School football team hit the road on Thursday for their 3rd game in 8 days. With Forrest picked as one of the conference favorites this season, the Westwood squad knew they would have their hands full in this battle of Rockets. Despite a strong defensive effort in the 2nd half, the Rockets fell 30 to 6 to Forrest.
Westwood got a 2nd quarter touchdown from Brayden Dixon from 35 yards out but trailed 22 to 6 at the half. In the second half, the Rockets clamped down on the defensive pressure but could not overcome the Forrest lead.
Westwood is back in action next Thursday when they welcome perennial conference power Fayetteville to Dyer-Bouldin Field. Opening kick is set for 6:30 PM.