Westwood Football Blanks Cannon County

Izick Sierra – Westwood football

The Westwood football welcomed Cannon County to Dyer-Bouldin Field on Monday night for a rematch of their August 8th contest in Woodbury.  The Rockets once again raced out to a huge 1st half lead as they led 29 to 0 at intermission.  Westwood claimed the win with a final score of 37 to 0.

Jayden Carter led the Rockets as he had 3 touchdowns and a 2 point conversion.  Izick Sierra had a touchdown in each half and kicked an extra point. The win improves the Rockets record to 2 and 1 on the year.

The Rockets will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Chapel Hill to take on Forrest.  That game will kick off at 6:30 PM.