Westwood Football Blanks Cannon County

The Westwood football welcomed Cannon County to Dyer-Bouldin Field on Monday night for a rematch of their August 8th contest in Woodbury. The Rockets once again raced out to a huge 1st half lead as they led 29 to 0 at intermission. Westwood claimed the win with a final score of 37 to 0.
Jayden Carter led the Rockets as he had 3 touchdowns and a 2 point conversion. Izick Sierra had a touchdown in each half and kicked an extra point. The win improves the Rockets record to 2 and 1 on the year.
The Rockets will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Chapel Hill to take on Forrest. That game will kick off at 6:30 PM.