Westwood Football Falls in Home Opener on Thursday

The Westwood Middle School football team welcomed Eagleville to Dyer-Bouldin Field on Thursday night for their home opener. It was a pair of big plays by Eagleville and a pair of turnovers by Westwood that sealed the fate for the Rockets. Westwood dropped the conference battle 28 to 8.
After turning the ball over on downs in their first 2 drives of the game, Westwood drove to the Eagleville 34 yard line before throwing an interception on the final play of the 1st half as Eagleville took a 14 to 0 lead into the intermission. After the Eagles marched down the field for a touchdown on the first drive of the 2nd half, Westwood again drove the ball inside their opponent’s 30 yard line before fumbling the football. The defense held on the next possession but Eagleville’s punt pinned the Rockets deep. Brayden Dixon got Westwood on the board with a 54 yard touchdown gallop and tacked on the 2 point conversion to close the gap to 20 to 8. Eagleville closed the door with a 20 yard touchdown pass in the final minute to end the scoring.
Westwood rolled up 187 yards of total offense as Dixon led the way with 74 yards on 6 carries. Jayden Carter had 16 carries for 61 yards and Izick Sierra added 54 yards on 10 carries.
The Rockets will be back at home on Monday when they play host to Cannon County. Kick-off is set for 6:30 PM at Dyer-Bouldin Field.