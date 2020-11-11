Westwood falls to Eagleville; Rockets to host Cannon County Thursday night

Westwood’s Rockets and Lady Rockets basketball teams each suffered tough losses to Eagleville on Tuesday night – both in very different ways.
On the girls side, the Lady Rockets simply couldn’t get into any rhythm and fell 45-15. Jules Ferrell finished the night with 6 points, Audri Patton 5 and Rylee Clark added 4. Even the JV Lady Rockets fell on hard times, losing by 1 in overtime.
Meanwhile, while the boys were able to keep the score close, the Rockets came on the losing end of a 38-33 decision to the Eagles.
The Rockets rallied in the fourth quarter and outscored the Eagles 13-8 but ran out of time to complete the comeback.
Westwood was led in points by Jaden Carter with 10. Caiden Warren added 7, Blake Hillis 6, Lane Fann 3, Jaiden Warren 2 and Skylar Stinson 2.
Both the Rockets and Lady Rockets will be at home Thursday night for a 6 p.m. tip against Cannon County. You can listen to both of those games live on Thunder Radio as part of the Mid Tenn Turf Hometown Sports Series. Tune in to the game at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, on the Manchester Go smartphone app, thunder1320.com or on your Amazon Alexa > “Alexa, play Thunder Radio.”