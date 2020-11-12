Westwood drops two at home against Cannon County

The Westwood Rockets and Lady Rockets both lost tough games to visiting Cannon County Thursday night in Manchester in games you heard on Thunder Radio (Mid Tenn Turf Hometown Sports Series).
For the Lady Rockets, it was a one point deficit at halftime but they couldn’t pull in front and fell 22-20.
Westwood picked up 7 points from Jules Ferrell and 5 from Kadience Medley to lead the way. Audri Patton and Rylee Clark each added 4 points.
Meanwhile the Rockets picked up 18 points from 8th grader Jaden Carter but couldn’t get past the visiting Lions in a tough 35-34 loss.
Caiden Warren added 5 points and Cayden Trail 4. Blake Hillis, Lane Fann and Jaiden Warren all pitched in two points and Dylen Trail added one point.
Westwood was scheduled to travel to Cascade on Nov. 16 and the boys were scheduled to play Coffee Middle on Nov 17 but those games have been cancelled due to COVID-19.
Westwood will get two weeks off before traveling to Ezell Harding on Nov. 30. The next home games on the schedule is Dec. 3 when Webb School travels to Manchester.