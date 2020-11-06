Westwood drops Harris 39-28

Westwood’s Rockets went on the road Thursday and returned home with an impressive 39-28 win over Harris Middle out of Shelbyville.
The Rockets picked up production out of eight different players, but used Jayden Carter in the post to make the difference. Carter finished with 12 points.
Also scoring for the Rockets were Lane Fann with 2, Jaiden Warren 7, Brayden Trail 2, Blake Cummings 6, Caiden Warren 4, Skylar Stinson 1 and Blake Hillis 5.
The Lady Rockets did not play Thursday.
Both teams are scheduled to host West Tullahoma at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Both games will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the Mid Tenn Turf Hometown Sports Series.