Westwood Cross Country Sweeps Titles at Sewanee on Friday

The Westwood Middle School cross country team traveled to Sewanee on Friday to compete in the Mountain Lion Invitational at St. Andrews-Sewanee. Both the Rockets and Lady Rockets dominated in the 4 team meet. Westwood got 3 of the top 6 finishers in both the boys and girls races as they easily won both team titles.
Rylea McNamara led the Lady Rockets as she won the girls’ race with a time of 16:06 for the 2 mile course. Jennifer Sanchez came in 4th place as she crossed the line in 18:17. Raygan Dubler finished 5th with a time of 18:28 to earn a 5th place finish. Kimberly Garcia was 9th at 20:19, Melisa Garcia came in 10th at 21:36 and Alexandra Rivas Garcia was 13th in a time of 27:09.
For the Rockets, Nico Sanfilippo won the boys’ race with a time of 14:27. Caleb Cargile came in 4th with a time of 15:47 and Jaime Barrera grabbed 6th place with a time of 16:01. Lane Fann came in 7th place with a time of 16:07, Hunter Crosslin was 14th with a time of 17:17, Neyland Grant came in 15th with a time of 17:42 and Eduardo Rojas Chavez finished in 16th place with a time of 18:01. Thompson Lowe(with a time of 19:53) came in 18th place, Joel Baker(also at 19:53) came in 19th place and Tavion King(30:12) was 21st.
The Rockets return to racing on Tuesday when they travel to Unionville to compete at Community. That meet is scheduled to get underway at 4 PM.