Westwood Cross Country Runners Open Season With Strong Performance

The Westwood cross country team opened their season on Thursday in Bell Buckle in a meet hosted by Webb. While team scores were not available at press time, 3 Rocket runners and 5 Lady Rocket runners finished in the Top 50 of their respective divisions.
For the Lady Rockets, Ryleah McNamara was the top finisher as she broke the tape in 17th place with a time of 14:15. Kailee Rossman was right on her heels in 18th place with a time of 14:19. Jenny Sanchez finished in 40th place with a time of 16:17; Kimberly Garcia finished in 45th place with a time of 16:54 and Reagan Dubler came in 50th place with a time of 17:41.
For the Rockets, Nico Sanfilippo was the top finisher with a time of 11:39 to finish in 6th place. Aiden Smith came in 13th place with a time of 12:06 and Caleb Cargile was 31st with a time of 12:47.
The Rocket runners will return to action on Tuesday when they will compete in the Coffee County Meet at Old Stone Fort State Park. The first race will get underway at 4 PM.