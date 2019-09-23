Westwood Cross Country Posts Strong Finish at Huntland Meet

The Westwood cross country team traveled to Winchester on Monday afternoon to compete in “The Hornet” hosted by Huntland High School. Three racers from both the Rockets and Lady Rockets finished in the top 10 in their respective divisions as Westwood came home with a pair of 2nd place team finishes.
For the Lady Rockets, Kailee Rossman was the top finishers as she posted a time of 16:02 to come in 2n place in the girls’ division. Ryleah McNamara was right behind her in 3rd place with a time of 16:17. Reagan Dubler came in 10th place with a time of 19:18. Kimberly Garcia was 12th, Melisa Garcia was 13th and Jennifer Sanchez captured 14th place. Alexandra Rivas Garcia rounded out the Lady Rocket runners with a 27th place finish.
For the Rockets, Nico Sanfilipo was the top finisher as he captured 3rd place with a time of 13:36. Aiden Smith came in 7th place with a time of 14:25 and Jaiden Warren finished in 8th place with a time of 14:32. Other Rocket runners were Caleb Cantrell(16th Place), Hunter Crosslin(19th), Lane Fann(21st), Jaime Barrera(25th), Neyland Grant(32nd), Eduardo Chavez(33rd), Thompson Lowe(34th), Blake Cummings(36th), Saleen Khan(38th), Will Rogers(41st), Matt Moore(47th) and Kalex Goings(48th)
The Rocket runners will return to action on Friday when they travel to Sewanee to compete at the Mountain Lion Invitational at St. Andrews. The first race begins at 4 PM.