Westwood Cross Country Closes Season with Race Win on Tuesday

The Westwood Cross Country team closed out their season in Unionville on Tuesday. Running in the Community School Invitational, the Rockets were looking to cap off a phenomenal season. With several runners unavailable due to Fall Break, the Westwood runners did not compete for team titles. That did not stop the Rocket runners from capturing 2 medals as individuals.
Nico Sanfilippo was the top finisher in the boys’ division as he posted a time of 10:23. Aiden Smith was the 5th place finisher as he posted a time of 10:40. Joining that pair of medalists were Jaime Barrera who came home in 16th place and Hunter Crosslin finished in 44th place.
The Lady Rockets had 3 runners, but no medalists. Kimberly Garcia was the top finisher for Westwood as she came home in 21st place. Melisa Garcia finished right behind her as she came home in 22nd place. Jennifer Sanchez closed out the Rocket runners as she broke the tape in 28th place.