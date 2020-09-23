Westwood, Coffee Middle release basketball schedules for 2020-2021 season

The Westwood Middle School Rockets and Coffee Middle School Red Raiders have released their basketball schedules for the upcoming winter season.
Coffee County Middle School will open the season on the road against East Tullahoma on Oct. 26.
Meanwhile, Westwood will open up a bit earlier, hosting Tracy City on Oct. 15. One of the highlights of both schedules is the return of Coffee Middle playing Westwood in basketball this year. This will be the first time the two team have matched up in basketball since 2006. Both boys teams will play each other twice. The girls are not scheduled to play.
CMS head girls coach George Pearson and WMS head girls coach Angela Houck will be guests on this week’s Coffee Coaches Show live from Al White Ford Lincoln at 10 a.m.
CMS Basketball Schedule
Date Time sport opponent location
|10/26/20
|6 p.m.
|cms
|basketball
|east tullahoma
|away
|10/29/20
|6 p.m.
|cms
|basketball
|south franklin
|away
|11/2/20
|6 p.m.
|cms
|basketball
|north franklin
|home
|11/4/20
|tba
|cms
|basketball
|rockvale tourn girls
|away
|11/5/20
|6 p.m.
|cms
|basketball
|cannon county
|away
|11/5/20
|tba
|cms
|basketball
|rockvale tourn girls
|away
|11/6/20
|tba
|cms
|basketball
|rockvale tourn girls
|away
|11/7/20
|tba
|cms
|basketball
|rockvale tourn girls
|away
|11/9/20
|6 p.m.
|cms
|basketball
|white county
|home
|11/12/20
|6 p.m.
|cms
|basketball
|west tullahoma
|away
|11/16/20
|6 p.m.
|cms
|basketball
|warren county
|home
|11/19/20
|6 p.m.
|cms
|basketball
|east tullahoma
|home
|11/30/20
|6 p.m.
|cms
|basketball
|south franklin
|home
|12/1/20
|6 p.m.
|cms
|basketball
|cannon county
|home
|12/3/20
|6 p.m.
|cms
|basketball
|north franklin
|away
|12/7/20
|7 p.m.
|cms
|basketball
|harris
|away
|12/10/20
|6 p.m.
|cms
|basketball
|white county
|away
|12/14/20
|6 p.m.
|cms
|basketball
|west tullahoma
|home
|12/16/20
|tba
|cms
|basketball
|mt juliet tournament
|away
|12/17/20
|6 p.m.
|cms
|basketball
|westwood boys only
|home
|1/7/21
|6 p.m.
|cms
|basketball
|warren county
|away
|1/11/21
|tba
|cms
|basketball
|ctc tournament
|Harris
|1/4/21
|6 p.m.
|cms
|basketball
|harris middle
|home
Westwood Middle Basketball Schedule:
Date Time Sport Opponent Location
|10/15/20
|6 p.m.
|wms
|basketball
|tracy city elementary
|home
|10/20/20
|6 p.m.
|wms
|basketball
|eagleville
|home
|10/22/20
|6 p.m.
|wms
|basketball
|cascade
|home
|11/2/20
|6 p.m.
|wms
|basketball
|webb school
|away
|11/3/20
|6 p.m.
|wms
|basketball
|North Middl3
|Away
|11/5/20
|6 p.m.
|wms
|basketball
|harris
|away
|11/7/20
|2:30 AM
|wms
|basketball
|west tullahoma
|home
|11/10/20
|6 p.m.
|wms
|basketball
|eagleville
|away
|11/12/20
|6 p.m.
|wms
|basketball
|cannon county
|home
|11/16/20
|6 p.m.
|wms
|basketball
|cascade
|away
|11/17/20
|6 p.m.
|wms
|basketball
|coffee co (boys only)
|away
|11/30/20
|5 p.m.
|wms
|basketball
|ezell harding
|away
|12/3/20
|6 p.m.
|wms
|basketball
|webb school
|home
|12/7/20
|6 p.m.
|wms
|basketball
|cannon county
|away
|12/12/20
|2:30 p.m.
|wms
|basketball
|West Tullahoma
|away
|12/14
|5 p.m.
|wms
|basketball
|ezell harding
|home
|12/17/20
|6 p.m.
|wms
|basketball
|coffee county (boys only)
|home
|12/28
|tba
|wms
|basketball
|wlkmont ala xmas tourney boys only
|elkmont alabama
|1/8/21
|tba
|wms
|basketball
|webb school tourney
|webb
|TBA
|TBA
|wms
|basketball
|james c haile tourney
|mtcs