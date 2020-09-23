Westwood, Coffee Middle release basketball schedules for 2020-2021 season

The Westwood Middle School Rockets and Coffee Middle School Red Raiders have released their basketball schedules for the upcoming winter season.

Coffee County Middle School will open the season on the road against East Tullahoma on Oct. 26.

Meanwhile, Westwood will open up a bit earlier, hosting Tracy City on Oct. 15. One of the highlights of both schedules is the return of Coffee Middle playing Westwood in basketball this year. This will be the first time the two team have matched up in basketball since 2006. Both boys teams will play each other twice. The girls are not scheduled to play.

CMS head girls coach George Pearson and WMS head girls coach Angela Houck will be guests on this week’s Coffee Coaches Show live from Al White Ford Lincoln at 10 a.m.

CMS Basketball Schedule

Date Time sport opponent location

10/26/20 6 p.m. cms basketball east tullahoma away
10/29/20 6 p.m. cms basketball south franklin away
11/2/20 6 p.m. cms basketball north franklin home
11/4/20 tba cms basketball rockvale tourn girls away
11/5/20 6 p.m. cms basketball cannon county away
11/5/20 tba cms basketball rockvale tourn girls away
11/6/20 tba cms basketball rockvale tourn girls away
11/7/20 tba cms basketball rockvale tourn girls away
11/9/20 6 p.m. cms basketball white county home
11/12/20 6 p.m. cms basketball west tullahoma away
11/16/20 6 p.m. cms basketball warren county home
11/19/20 6 p.m. cms basketball east tullahoma home
11/30/20 6 p.m. cms basketball south franklin home
12/1/20 6 p.m. cms basketball cannon county home
12/3/20 6 p.m. cms basketball north franklin away
12/7/20 7 p.m. cms basketball harris away
12/10/20 6 p.m. cms basketball white county away
12/14/20 6 p.m. cms basketball west tullahoma home
12/16/20 tba cms basketball mt juliet tournament away
12/17/20 6 p.m. cms basketball westwood boys only home
1/7/21 6 p.m. cms basketball warren county away
1/11/21 tba cms basketball ctc tournament Harris
1/4/21 6 p.m. cms basketball harris middle home

Westwood Middle Basketball Schedule:

Date Time Sport Opponent Location

10/15/206 p.m.wmsbasketballtracy city elementaryhome
10/20/206 p.m.wmsbasketballeaglevillehome
10/22/206 p.m.wmsbasketballcascadehome
11/2/206 p.m.wmsbasketballwebb schoolaway
11/3/206 p.m.wmsbasketballNorth Middl3Away
11/5/206 p.m.wmsbasketballharrisaway
11/7/202:30 AMwmsbasketballwest tullahomahome
11/10/206 p.m.wmsbasketballeaglevilleaway
11/12/206 p.m.wmsbasketballcannon countyhome
11/16/206 p.m.wmsbasketballcascadeaway
11/17/206 p.m.wmsbasketballcoffee co (boys only)away
11/30/205 p.m.wmsbasketballezell hardingaway
12/3/206 p.m.wmsbasketballwebb schoolhome
12/7/206 p.m.wmsbasketballcannon countyaway
12/12/202:30 p.m.wmsbasketballWest Tullahomaaway
12/145 p.m.wmsbasketballezell hardinghome
12/17/206 p.m.wmsbasketballcoffee county (boys only)home
12/28tbawmsbasketballwlkmont ala xmas tourney boys onlyelkmont alabama
1/8/21tbawmsbasketballwebb school tourneywebb
TBATBAwmsbasketballjames c haile tourneymtcs