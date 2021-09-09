Westwood, CMS football teams each win on the road Thursday

Westwood Middle and Coffee Middle School football teams both hit the road and returned home with victories Thursday night.

For the Rockets, it was a big day on the ground for Isaiah Deadman who rumbled 110 yards on just 7 carries and a touchdown to lead the way in a 20-0 win over Cannon County – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.

Joel Barrera got the scoring started for Westwood, running in from 24 yards out to take a 6-0 lead.

Deadman scampered 76 yards for a touchdown and Kane Dixon added a score from 16 yards out to cap the scoring for the Rockets in the shutout.

Meanwhile, Coffee Middle went on the road and took a 26-0 lead in the first half over North and cruised to a 26-6 win.