Westwood closes basketball season with two wins, sweeps North Grundy on 8th grade night

Westwood worked hard just to have an 8th grade night.
The Lady Rockets and Rockets didn’t let the opportunity pass them by when it finally arrived, sweeping North Grundy Wednesday night at Joel Vinson Gymnasium to close the 2021-22 basketball season with a pair of wins.
Westwood cruised in both games. The Lady Rockets won 53-16 to end a remarkable season at 21-2.
Appropriately, 8th grade Audri Patton led the charge for Westwood with 16 points. She was 5-of-6 at the charity stripe. Jules Ferrell added 15, with 12 of those coming in a dominant second quarter.
Meanwhile, the Rocket boys closed their season with a 48-10, powered by 11 3-pointers. Davis McKenzie had 12 points and knocked down three 3-pointers. The Rockets finish their season 7-11.