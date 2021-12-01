WESTWOOD BOYS: McKenzie hits game winning 3 at the buzzer

A good game appeared to be squandered for Westwood’s Rockets Wednesday night – that is until the very final second.
Forrest went up 39-38 on a free throw with 2 seconds on the clock. But a long inbound pass deflected to David McKenzie, who promptly heaved a last ditch 3-pointer that found the bottom of the net, sent Joel Vinson Gymnasium into a frenzy and gave the Westwood Rockets a 41-39 win at home.
The big shot capped a huge fourth quarter for McKenzie, who scored all 9 of his points in the final 6 minutes.
It was big team win for the Rockets – with 9 different players scoring points. . Kaysen Lowery led the way with 11 points, but fouled out. Matt Moore added six.
The Rockets strengthen their conference record to 5-2 with the win. They play Community on Dec. 6.