Westwood boys basketball coach Jerry Brown resigns

Westwood Middle School is now searching for a new head boys basketball coach.
Head coach Jerry Brown resigned from his post on Tuesday, July 6, after completing one full season at the helm of the Rocket program. Brown has accepted a position as a teacher and assistant girls basketball coach at Lighthouse Christian School in Antioch.
“I would like to thank Dr. (Joey) Vaughn, (former Westwood principal) Julie Miller and (athletic director) Jim Dobson for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the Westwood family,” Brown told Thunder Radio sports. “I really enjoyed coaching the boys and having a positive impact on the students at Westwood Middle School.
“I also want to thank Thunder Radio for all of the great coverage of Westwood basketball during my time.”
Brown took over prior to the 2020-2021 basketball season and navigated a tough schedule to take the team to a 9-12 season. He was also integral in helping return the program to the Duck River Valley Conference for the upcoming season.
“I’m really proud that the boys and girls programs are back in the DRVC,” said Brown. “That’s a good thing for the programs and the players here. I think whoever takes over the Westwood boys program will have an opportunity to be successful.”
In addition to his duties at Westwood, Brown also served as an assistant boys coach at Coffee County Central over the past two seasons.
Manchester City Schools Director Dr. Joey Vaughn confirmed Brown’s resignation. He said the school will work vigorously to find a suitable replacement as fast as possible.