Westwood Blue/White Game Cancelled Due to Lightning

The Westwood Middle School football team had their annual Blue/White Intersquad Game cancelled on Thursday night because of lightning and the threat of bad weather. Westwood officials decided that waiting out the weather would make for a late start on a school night. They are offering a Rain Check however. Anyone who attended can get in free at the first home game at Dyer-Bouldin Field. That will take place on Thursday, August 15th when the Rockets host Eagleville.
On Friday, the Rockets will travel to Wartrace for the Cascade Jamboree. The Rockets will take on Eagleville for a half of action beginning at 6 PM. The Rockets open the season on Thursday when they travel to Woodbury to take on Cannon County. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Opening kick on Thursday is set for 6:30 PM, our broadcast will begin at 6:20 with the pregame show.