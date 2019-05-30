Westwood Basketball to Take Part in Eagleville Camp on Friday

The Westwood Rocket and Lady Rocket basketball teams wrap up a week of summer workouts on Friday with a team camp at Eagleville. With both teams looking to replace some key contributors from last season, the camp will give the Westwood coaches a chance to experiment with some different lineup combinations.
The Rockets will open the day at 10 AM with a game against Cascade. They will follow that up taking on Community at 11 and close out the day taking on Harris at 1 PM. The Lady Rockets will play 3 games on Friday beginning at 1 PM. The Lady Rockets will face Central Magnet at 1 PM, Community at 3 PM and Cascade at 5 PM.