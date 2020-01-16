Westwood Basketball Teams Grab Conference Titles with Road Wins at Centertown on Thursday

The Westwood Middle School basketball teams traveled to Warren County on Thursday night for their final regular season games of the year. Taking on Centertown in a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio, both Rocket teams grabbed wins and regular season conference titles. The Lady Rockets finished the regular season unbeaten as they stopped the Lady Warriors 32 to 21. The Rockets avenged their only 2 losses of the year with a 37 to 27 victory.
In the girls’ game, Westwood got a strong start and a strong finish to capture the win. The Lady Rockets got the first 10 points of the game and ended the game on a 6 to 1 run to run their record to 15 and 0 on the season. After Centertown cut the Lady Rockets lead to 3 points with 55 seconds to go in the 3rd period, Bryleigh Gray hit a huge 3 point basket to key a 6 point run for Westwood. After Centertown cut the deficit to 6 points in the 4th quarter, Allie Sullivan hit a pair of clutch free throws to give Westwood a late cushion. Princess Penaloza was the leading scorer for Westwood as she had 10 points. Keena Seivers added 8 points in the win.
In the boys’ game, Westwood pushed a 2 point halftime lead to 7 points in the 3rd quarter to seize control of the game. In the 4th quarter, Centertown came out of their zone defense to attempt to force Westwood turnovers. The Rockets showed patience and good ball movement in the final 6 minutes to get the win and claim the regular season conference title with a regular season record of 13 and 2 and a conference record of 11 and 1. Caiden Warren led Westwood in scoring with 16 points. Jayden Carter added 9 points and Jaiden Warren netted 8 for the Rockets.
Westwood will open up conference tournament play next week at the Warren County High School. The Lady Rockets and Rockets will get 1st round byes and advance to Thursday night’s semifinals. The Lady Rockets will play at 4:30 PM and the Rockets will play at 5:45. Their opponents will be decided during Saturday and Monday’s quarterfinal rounds.
Download the broadcast at: www.ThunderRadio1320.com/downloads