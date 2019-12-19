Westwood Basketball Sweeps Irving College in Thursday Doubleheader

The Westwood Middle School basketball teams Welcomed conference foe Irving College to the Joel Vinson Gym on Thursday night. In a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Westwood teams grabbed a pair of big wins.
The Lady Rockets raced out to a 10 to 0 lead before Irving College could get on the scoreboard with 5:22 left in the 1st half. Westwood’s defense forced 20 turnovers in the game. The Lady Rockets were led in scoring by Princess Penaloza who had 12 points. Leonor Moreno added 10 points and Remi Benjamin chipped in 8 as the Lady Rockets improved to 12 and 0 overall and 9 and 0 in conference play.
The Rockets roared out to a 10 to 0 lead in the 1st 3 minutes and a 20 point lead at the end of the 1st quarter. Coach Will Pannell sat down his starters after the 1st quarter with 3 of them not returning in the game against the outmatched Tigers. Ten different Rockets scored in the game as many of the Westwood 6th graders played nearly the entire 2nd half. Jayden Carter led Westwood in scoring as he netted 16 points in about 5 minutes of action. The win improves Westwood to 10 and 2 overall and 8 and 1 in conference play.
The Rockets and Lady Rockets will take off for the Christmas holidays as each enters the break in 1st place in the conference. The Westwood teams are back in action on Tuesday, January 7th as they travel to take on Morrison. Tip-off is scheduled for the girls’ game is 6 PM.
Download the broadcast at: www.ThunderRadio.com/Downloads